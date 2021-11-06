Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Happy Anniversary

Tullig Ant (Trap 2) - 18.17 Monmore

TULLIG ANT (Trap 2, 18.17) remains winless but the youngster's consistency has been hard to knock, crowded at several points before running on to beaten only a neck latest. There's further progress in the son of Ballymac Best, not least with a clear run and he can come out on top.

Nah Then Norman (Trap 5) - 18.19 Sheffield

NAH THEN NORMAN (Trap 5, 18.19) is still to get his head in front on the back of 8 career starts but he very much caught the eye on his latest outing, only just failing to get around the opening bend unscathed, he was noted doing good late work to finish a strong-finishing third. A February 20' whelp, he's open to further improvement and with claims of emerging unscathed around the opening bends, we're hopeful he can shed the maiden tag this evening.

Anniversary Girl (Trap 1) - 18:48 Monmore

We head back to Monmore for our final selection, the Ladbrokes.com Bitches over 480 and ANNIVERSARY GIRL (Trap 5, 18.48) may be the one to come out on top. She's been in fine form in recent months, reaching the Oaks Final on her most recent start. This is understandably less demanding and Kevin Hutton's charge is fancied to capitalize.