To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Premier League Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

T20 World Cup Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Happy Anniversary

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield and Monmore.

"...we’re hopeful he can shed the maiden tag this evening..."

Timeform Nah Then Norman

Tullig Ant (Trap 2) - 18.17 Monmore

TULLIG ANT (Trap 2, 18.17) remains winless but the youngster's consistency has been hard to knock, crowded at several points before running on to beaten only a neck latest. There's further progress in the son of Ballymac Best, not least with a clear run and he can come out on top.

Nah Then Norman (Trap 5) - 18.19 Sheffield

NAH THEN NORMAN (Trap 5, 18.19) is still to get his head in front on the back of 8 career starts but he very much caught the eye on his latest outing, only just failing to get around the opening bend unscathed, he was noted doing good late work to finish a strong-finishing third. A February 20' whelp, he's open to further improvement and with claims of emerging unscathed around the opening bends, we're hopeful he can shed the maiden tag this evening.

Anniversary Girl (Trap 1) - 18:48 Monmore

We head back to Monmore for our final selection, the Ladbrokes.com Bitches over 480 and ANNIVERSARY GIRL (Trap 5, 18.48) may be the one to come out on top. She's been in fine form in recent months, reaching the Oaks Final on her most recent start. This is understandably less demanding and Kevin Hutton's charge is fancied to capitalize.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays