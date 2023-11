Miles For Smiles (Trap 6) - 18.43 Doncaster

MILES FOR SMILES (Trap 6, 18.43) has enjoyed a productive second half of 2023, producing a career-best effort when successful in this class of A3 on her penultimate start and again running well despite trouble in-running when second seven days ago. A tenacious sort, she's a strong runner at the 483m trip and looking well-housed as the sole wide seed, all looks set fair for another bold showing this evening.

Haka Carlo (Trap 2) - 20.21 Nottingham

The Arena Racing Company Stayers Trophy features at 20.21 and having maintained his 100% record around Nottingham seven days ago, HAKA CARLO (Trap 2) is fancied to come out on top again. Showing better early pace than previously, this strong running sort always had matters in hand having led off the second bend. This hardly rates a stronger affair on paper and with a clear run, he can prove a class apart.

Antigua Eclipse (Trap 3) - 21.11 Nottingham

The feature race on Nottingham's card is the Arena Racing Company 480 Trophy Final and, having set the standard with his heat success seven days ago, ANTIGUA ECLIPSE (Trap 3, 21.11) is fancied to follow up. An early-paced type, he showed a different dimension to his game on that occasion, coming from an unpromising early position to ultimately win a shade cosily. Boasting a good strike rate already, this low-mileage sort promises to do better still for the Nathan Hunt kennel and we're hopeful he can pass this test.