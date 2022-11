Droopys Groovy (Trap 5) - 12:43 Sheffield

Droopys Groovy (T5) has got back on track following a spell on the sidelines and looks the one to side with. An early-paced sort, Barrie Draper's charge operates at a higher level as a rule, and she made all for her latest success which came in A3 class back in August. Runner-up to a much-improved performer last time, her effort on the clock stands up to close scrutiny in this field and she should prove tough to overhaul given another swift break.

Haglers Punch (Trap 3) - 13:44 Sheffield

Haglers Punch (T3) caught the eye on his Owlerton debut and gets our vote to make it second time lucky in this A3 over the standard four-bend trip. Left with plenty to do after being forced to check early, he was noted doing very good late work and was beaten only two lengths in third. Competitive as high as A1 when campaigned at Yarmouth, there's better to come from the son of Candlelight King around here and, with good claims of turning handy at the very least, we're hopeful Jamie Smith's charge can confirm the promise of the run seven days ago.

Droopys Clare (Trap 4) - 16:23 Newcastle

Unexposed youngster Droopys Clare (T4) looks to hold excellent claims of coming out on top. Progressive in trials, her competitive debut contained bundles of promise and was her best effort yet on both the sectional/final clock, despite meeting with trouble-in-running. Only a March '21 whelp, she's open to plenty more improvement and can put her opening experience to good use and make it second time lucky.