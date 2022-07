Gymstar Power (Trap 4) - 12.46 Doncaster

We head to Doncaster for our first selection over the shorter 450-metre distance and GYMSTAR POWER (Trap 4, 12.46) who made all to score in this grade 7 days ago, could well be up to following up. Never truly at home on the track when campaigned at Nottingham, she's looked an all-round improved model for the track switch, also boasting a sound level of consistency at the boxes and if getting loose, she should be tough to reel in.

Barneys Style (Trap 1) - 12.51 Sunderland

A winner in sprint company early on last month, BARNEYS STYLE (Trap 1, 12.51) has posted a mixed bag of efforts back over the standard trip of late. Yet, having eased a peg on the graded ladder, he dropped the hint his turn may not be far away again when runner-up latest, beaten only by a most progressive youngster. His performance on the clock that day stands up to close scrutiny in this field and granted a clear run, he can add to his tally.

Head Lad (Trap 3) - 13.51 Sunderland

The final race on Sunderland's early card comes up at 13.51 and in our book it could be a good chance for HEAD LAD (Trap 3) to regain the winning thread. Runner-up on 2 of his 4 starts in A1 company prior to a foray in to open class Paul Miller's charge was always playing second fiddle having been out-trapped 7 days ago. Rating the likely leader from the white vest on this occasion, there's no doubt the grader has afforded him a chance and he can prove tough to peg back if getting loose on the front end.