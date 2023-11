Sunderland - 15:26 - Back Coolavanny Derek (Trap 6)

Coolavanny Derek (T6) is fancied to capitalise on a handy class drop in this A1 affair over the standard 450-metre trip. Unable to muster a challenge against some decidedly smart sorts of late, he will find this opposition much more to his liking and, expected to be handy out wide from lid rise, we're hopeful he can bounce back to his best and come out on top.

Sunderland - 16:43 - Back Footfield Wooly (Trap 3)

Footfield Wooly (T3) arrives on a losing run of six following seasonal rest, but she highlighted that her turn is not far away when runner-up on her penultimate start. Easily excused her latest run in open company, she looks to hold sound claims of enhancing her already impressive strike rate in the North East and, with a clear run, is expected to pass this test.

Swindon - 17:33 - Back Gurtnara Paddy (Trap 4)

Having quickly made an impact following his switch to Swindon, Gurtnara Paddy (T4) found his progress stalling through no fault of his own when well held on his open-race debut seven days ago, meeting with severe crowding and unable to figure. However, remaining one to keep onside, he lines up in a race lacking a great deal of depth and he can put his early pace to good use and make a bold bid from the front.