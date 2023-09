Gummy Bear (Trap 4) - 19.16 Nottingham

GUMMY BEAR (Trap 4, 19.16) has rather frustratingly become hard to win with in recent months but dropped a big hint his turn was not far away on his penultimate start, reeled in only by one in resurgent form. Not disgraced on his most recent outing, he gets a handy drop in class this evening and it would come as a disappointment were he not able to capitalise.

Allowdale Cazoo (Trap 2) - 19.34 Nottingham

The Arc Maiden Standard features our first selection at 19.34 and in a race lacking a great deal of depth, this looks a good opportunity for ALLOWDALE CAZOO (Trap 2) to open his account. Campaigned exclusively in open company to date, he's showed more than enough to think a race of this nature is well within grasp and, with his latest effort easily overlooked, he can get a handy position around the opening couple of bends and assume control from halfway and get off the mark on these shores.

Avongate Ross (Trap 4) - 20.52 Nottingham

One hound with a particularly good record at Nottingham is AVONGATE ROSS (Trap 4, 20.52) registering yet another victory in top-grade company on his penultimate start prior to losing little caste in defeat back up at open level latest, meeting with trouble at crucial stage. Clearly operating at the top of his game at present, he'll need to trap clever around some pacey rivals this evening but that's distinctly possible from the son of Burgess Bucks and with a clear run, he can prove too strong.