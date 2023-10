Greenys Magic (Trap 3) - 16.28 Hove

We head to Hove for our selection at 16.28 and having knocked firmly on the door in recent starts, GREENYS MAGIC (Trap 3) can hopefully get us off to a flyer. Showing good early pace on each of his last two starts, his exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field and he can blaze the trail once more and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Trewmount Lady (Trap 2) - 18.09 Doncaster

The first race on Doncaster's card this evening features at 18.09 and, on the back of a highly encouraging run seven days ago, TREWMOUNT LADY (Trap 2) looks to hold solid claims of enhancing his good strike rate. Finishing off strongly having met with early crowding on that occasion, the daughter of Good News is expected to turn handy on the rails and with her share of luck in running, is fancied to power home from the three-quarter point and come out on top.

Blitz of Snow (Trap 3) - 19.18 Doncaster

A dual winner over the two-bend trip, BLITZ OF SNOW (Trap 3, 19.18) has yet to get his head in front over the intermediate 450m trip at Doncaster yet he won't be long in bucking that trend judged on recent evidence, matching his previous best on the clock despite an uncharacteristic missed break last time. Less exposed than most, he found only another low-mileage sort too strong latest and with a clear run, we're hopeful he can prove too good for these rivals.