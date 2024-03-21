Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Greenwell Coe can make amends

Newcastle 21st Mar (OR 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 21 March, 7.32pm
|1. Alecs Garden
|2. Killieford Hanna
|3. Greenwell Coe
|4. Jaguar Yeats
|5. Dunquin Hollie
|6. Simpson Rocco
Timeform highlight the best two greyhound bets on Thursday.
Hove - 19:21 - Back Rioja Woody (Trap 6)
Rioja Woody (T6) can land heat two of the Thursday Night Dual Distance Trophy. His recent exploits on his travels are best overlooked in isolation and, returned to home soil, he can capitalise on an excellent make-up as the sole wide seed and gain a third career success at the track.
Newcastle - 19:32 - Back Greenwell Coe (Trap 3)
Greenwell Coe (T3) looks worthy of support. Having shaped very promisingly when runner-up on his competitive debut, the son of Droopys Sydney had little go right on his next outing (badly crowded early). However, a subsequent C&D trial very much highlighted his wellbeing and we're expecting a bold bid to make it third time lucky.
