Sheffield is the venue for all three wagers this evening, with GRANGECASTLE LAD (Trap 5) fancied to continue the good work in the opener at 18:19. Having displayed little in his qualifying runs, Grangecastle Lad graded on at A7 company in December but he's wasted no time getting on the up, winning four times already. Last week's runner-up effort in this A5 grade was probably a personal best on the figures and a repeat of that level may well suffice.

DROOPYS GROOVY (Trap 5) has been an excellent servant to connections, adding to her career haul with an all-the-way win in A4 company last month. She was in a strong A3 last time so it came as no surprise were she brushed aside but the grader eases her down a rung and that could be the catalyst for another victory this evening at 19:26.

A winner in this A6 grade, GREAT OSCAR (Trap 1) looks to have the ideal make-up to regain the winning thread with a couple of slow starters on his outside in the 21:01 contest. Early pace is Great Oscar's weapon and it would be a surprise were he not be a couple of lengths clear during the first half of this contest and he will hopefully hang on.