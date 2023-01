Grandma Roo (Trap 3) - 13.28 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield at 13.28 for our first smartplay selection and on the back of an encouraging runner-up effort latest, GRANDMA ROO (Trap 3) earns our vote to get back on the score sheet. Certainly not lacking for stamina over the four-bend trip, her early objective will be to clear those to her immediate inside and if doing so, the daughter of Magical Bale is fancied to prove too strong for those drawn wider and gain a third career victory at Owlerton.

Glavin Karma (Trap 3) - 13.59 Sheffield

GLAVIN KARMA (Trap 3, 13.59) is always likely to find Sheffield's 500m trip at the limit of her stamina but there was definite promise despite finishing fifth in a stronger race seven days ago, still firmly in the mix before being crowded at the final bend. Receiving some timely assistance from the grader, there's a good chance she can dictate matters at the head of affairs in a race lacking the same level of depth, and we're hopeful Troy Bedford's bitch can open her account.

Fourbet Lil Legs (Trap 5) - 19.26 Newcastle

We head over to Newcastle for Thursday's final smartplay selection with FOURBET LIL LEGS (Trap 5, 19.26), who is an admirably consistent sort, fancied to resume winning ways. Faring admirably in open company in recent outings the fact he's 0-3 in handicaps to date doesn't tell the whole story. Only just failing to reel in an unexposed youngster who got first run in this discipline three starts back. The son of Good News will need some luck-in-running from the three-quarter point and if doing so, can pounce on the pace-setters from that point to add to his already solid C.V.