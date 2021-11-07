To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Grafton is streets ahead of rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform identify the best greyhound bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Towcester and Central Park on Sunday.

Grafton Rubato (Trap 4) - 18.02 Towcester

The best bet on Towcester's good-quality afternoon card comes in the last at 18.02, with Grafton Rubato (T4) expected to take advantage of some lenient grading. She overcame crowding when getting up late to win an A5 contest and, given the time of that win was understandably modest, she is left in the same grade. As a Jan '20 bitch there's scope for further progress and she ought to be running in a higher grade than this by the time she hits two years of age.

Southern Seattle (Trap 3) - 18.43 Central Park

Having graded on A4 Central Park level, Southern Seattle (T3) quickly scaled to A1 heights, winning four times in all. Serious crowing at the first bend cost him his chance last week but he is obviously given a pass for that and tonight's A2 contest at 18.43 is a far more manageable assignment in any case.

Newtons Champ (Trap 5) - 19.18 Central Park

Newtons Champ (T5) went missing slightly during the autumn having tasted success over four bends for the first time in August but his last three efforts have been much more encouraging. There's pace on his outside in the shape of Fridays Domino but that rival is a suspect stayer over this galloping 480m circuit so a position in second early should enable Newtons Champ to assert.

Central Park 7th Nov (A5 480m)

Sunday 7 November, 7.18pm

1. Confey Grace
2. Burrow Marge
3. Brer Puma
4. Boomerang Beau
5. Newtons Champ
6. Fridays Domino
