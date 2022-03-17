Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Grader has given Georgie a chance

OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Timeform focus on the action at Perry Barr

Timeform provide selections from Perry Barr on Thursday.

"...seemingly retains all her ability and has her first go in an A6 tonight..."

Timeform on Xperia Georgie

Bandit Lucky (Trap 5) - 19:51 Perry Barr

Bandit Lucky (T5) can go well back in class in this sprint. This is her level judged on her last victory in February and a return to form looks on the cards in a race where several have questions to answer.

Glenside Chase (Trap 3) - 20:21 Perry Barr

Glenside Chase (T3) looks a youngster to keep on side and can follow up her recent win. She's seen plenty of action in her short time at Perry Barr, often proving unlucky, but it all came together a fortnight ago as she broke her duck, seeing off a subsequent winner. There is more to come.

Xperia Georgie (Trap 1) - 20:52 Perry Barr

Xperia Georgie (T1) gets some help from the grader and can resume winning ways. Successful in A5-company in September, she's been seen just twice this year, but seemingly retains all her ability and has her first go in an A6 tonight.

Perry Barr 17th Mar (A6 480m)

Thursday 17 March, 8.52pm

1. Xperia Georgie
2. Fourteen Wings
3. Shine Starlet
4. Mo Cara Breeze
5. Crinkill Sophie
6. Ballymurry Henry
