Yarmouth - 20:21 - Back Shebeen Dana (Trap 4)

Shebeen Dana (T4) boasts early pace as his main asset and was never in any danger when making all in A5 class in July. He has performed with plenty of credit to finish runner-up on all three subsequent starts, is a proven winner in this grade of A4 and, with sound claims on expected final time, he can make another bold bid off the front.

Yarmouth - 21:11 - Back Drumdoit Sadie (Trap 2)

A steadily progressive grader during the first half of the year, Drumdoit Sadie (T2) lost her way to an extent earlier this summer. However, afforded some mercy by the grader, she resumed winning ways on her penultimate start prior to finishing runner-up to another class-dropper seven days ago. Her best effort on the clock for some time, that stands up well in this field and, with good claims of leading on the rails, the daughter of Ballymac Best could prove tough to peg back.

Yarmouth - 21:26 - Back All About Gold (Trap 1)

All About Gold (T1) arrives at the top of his game and looks to hold sound claims of landing the hat-trick. Mastering a low-mileage, in-form sort for the latest of those victories, the son of Kinloch Brae again dipped under the 28-second barrier and, with another good break, he can score again.