Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Good opportunity for Global Vision

Innfield Wacker (Trap 1) - 18.08 Hove

An Open race winner at Hove during the autumn, INNFIELD WACKER (T1) has developed a pretty consistent record in A1 company at the track, noted making up a lot of ground after early trouble when runner-up last week. That performance confirms he's in top form and with Punkrock Warrior on his outside likely to be edging towards the middle, Innfield Wacker should get a nice run up the rail in the 18.08 contest, which may prove crucial.

Global Vision (Trap 2) - 19.21 Hove

Having looked a very good prospect early in his career, GLOBAL VISION (T2) has been held back by a couple of enforced absences in recent times. The strong feeling is that he retains enough ability to win an A2 at the track and his recent efforts are easy to excuse having been tangled up early on each occasion. The 19.21 looks a good opening for him.

Wiseacre Ranch (Trap 3) - 20.14 Hove

WISEACRE RANCH's (T3) tendency to miss the break has rather held her back so far, but she has still won 4 times from 16 starts and the A8 she contested last time was a deeper one than the 20.14 this evening. There's pace in the outside boxes but Wiseacre Ranch will hopefully slot in before her stamina kicks in from the third bend.