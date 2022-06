Toast of Sydney (Trap 3) - 19:36 Doncaster

Toast Of Sydney (T3) can resume winning ways. He's done well on his travels this year, scoring at three different tracks, and has been finding his feet at Doncaster, not getting a clear run when well backed last week. Compensation awaits with better luck.

Castlehill Best (Trap 4) - 20:54 Doncaster

Castlehill Best (T4) is the one to be on in this sprint. He won four times in a fine spell at Monmore earlier this year and went down by just a head to a thriving rival on his first run at Doncaster last week.

Moss Jemma (Trap 1) - 21:28 Doncaster

Moss Jemma (T1) looks solid in the red in the finale. She's been back in fine form in this grade and could be hard to beat with a repeat of her Saturday time when finishing second.