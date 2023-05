The first of three selections on Nottingham's evening card comes in the A3 contest at 18:51, with BIT VIEW HONEY (Trap 2) fancied to continue the good work of late. She was better than ever on the figures when a ready winner at the beginning of the month and she overcame early crowding to regain the successful thread last week. This represents a step back up in class for Bit View Honey but this strong-running performer can slot on behind the pace on her outside before outstaying her rivals.

Having failed to set the world alight in trials, DOONANES NED (Trap 3) took a marked step forward on his first two outings when runner-up in A6 company a fortnight ago, displaying plenty of early zip before ultimately run down by a battle-hardened rival. Doonanes Ned represents an excellent kennel and it seems only a matter of time before he opens his account, hopefully the 19:26 contest.

The battle to the first bend may decide the outcome of the 21:01 race with six pacey sorts in opposition but if GOLDEN WARRIOR (Trap 4) traps as he is capable of, he can turn first this evening. A couple of heavy defeats at A1 level of late are easy to excuse given he failed to cut loose against classy opposition but the grader lends a hand here and he can take full advantage.