Tickity Mya (Trap 4) - 18:36 Nottingham

Nottingham's galloping 500m circuit lends itself to an extremely fair test but, as ever, early pace remains a big weapon and Tickity Mya (T4) has that in spades. A winner in this A2 class last month, Tickity Mya did very little wrong when worn down close home a week ago and a reproduction of that effort may well suffice.

One Day Ray (Trap 6) - 19:58 Nottingham

Tickity Mya's conqueror seven days ago was One Day Ray (T6) who returned to his very best on the night when swooping late. The switch to Trap 6 from Trap 5 is no concern whatsoever and the grader leaves One Day Ray in A2 company, so his follow-up claims appear to be very bright.

Golden Warrior (Trap 5) - 20:46 Nottingham



As a May '21 greyhound, Golden Warrior's (T5) career is very much in its infancy but he already has two wins on the board, latterly in A3 company on his penultimate start. Kept in this A3 grade, he improved again when a narrow second last week, finishing nicely clear of the third. On that evidence Golden Warrior is up to going one place better here before tackling stronger company.