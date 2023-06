RIOJA JOEY (Trap 4, 15:14 Swindon) found things going wrong from an early stage when exiting the English Derby at the first-round stage, a bad stumble at the start putting paid to his chance. However, there's no doubting he remains a very good prospect and, on the back of a highly encouraging C&D trial last week, Kevin Hutton's charge is expected to get back to winning ways returned to calmer waters.

Progressive from a low base over four bends at Swindon, FLYERS POMPEII (Trap 2, 16:14 Swindon) highlighted she's far from one dimensional when runner-up over this 682-metre trip seven days ago, just reeled in by a strong stayer at the trip. A June 21' whelp, she's entitled to be stronger for that first start over the extended distance and, rating the likely leader, she can string out the opposition from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

In an A4 contest that could well make for strong form in the coming weeks, low-mileage ASHWAY GRANITE (Trap 1, 17:14 Swindon) can build on his narrow defeat on debut and come out on top. A November 21' whelp, his early pace looks a potent weapon on the evidence of that run and, with progress anticipated, he's expected to make a bold bid to make all.