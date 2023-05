Wor Foxy (Trap 4) - 13.28 Pelaw Grange

WOR FOXY (Trap 4, 13.28) is still very much in the infancy of her career as a December 21' whelp on the back of just 5 career starts and, having bolted up on her penultimate start, she again ran well when runner-up in this grade 7 days ago. Holding good claims on expected final time, she needs to escape any crowding early and if doing so, is expected to prove too good for these rivals.

Havana Thunder (Trap 6) - 13.44 Pelaw Grange

The penultimate race on Pelaw Grange's card comes up at 13.44 and HAVANA THUNDER (Trap 6) looks to hold sound claims of doubling his career tally. A facile winner 3 starts back, indifferent trapping has proved his Achilles' Heel as a rule but there's no doubting he still retains potential to do better still on the back of just eight career starts and drawn outside one who has been distinctly out of sorts recently, he can turn handy in stripes and assume control from halfway.

Dipton Ranger (Trap 3) - 13.59 Pelaw Grange

The final race on the card features at 13.59 and the in-form DIPTON RANGER (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top again. Enhancing her good strike rate 2 starts back, she lost little caste in defeat when runner-up behind a fast winner for the grade latest. A proven winner at a higher level, she's a strong runner at the 435-metre trip and can prove too good for this afternoon's opposition.