Crying Oldeileen (Trap 6) - 18.36 Kinsley

As a September '19 greyhound, we know plenty about CRYING OLDEILEEN (T6) but she has spent most of her career in better company than A4 Kinsley. Spot on fitness-wise on third start back from an absence, Crying Oldeileen got the job done in that grade last week and left in a similar race this evening, the 18.36 is there for the taking.

Ballymac Pria (Trap 2) - 19.41 Kinsley

An Open race winner over 462m in April, BALLYMAC PRIA (T2) has been ticking over quite nicely over two bends in recent weeks. She's back over the standard trip at 19.41 and the grader may well have been generous placing her in A3 company. She can take full advantage.

Glenview Pat (Trap 4) - 20.27 Kinsley

Having graded on at A3 level during the winter, GLENVIEW PAT (T4) wasted little time rising through the ranks, springing a surprise in Open company back over 462m last month. Two further wins have followed, latterly over two bends last week and Glenview Pat's winning sequence is likely to be extended in the 20.27 contest.