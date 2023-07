Glengar Rogue (Trap 3) - 12.58 Sheffield

GLENGAR ROGUE (Trap 3, 12.58) doesn't boast a strike rate to reflect his ability but it wasn't all that long ago he was making an impact in much stronger contests and on the back of a recent downgrade, he could well be ready to strike. Crucially drawn outside a pair of moderate breakers, Lisa Stephenson's charge should soon be front rank from lid rise in what rates a standard race for the class and it would come as disappointing where he not able to play a lead role.

Crystal Chick (Trap 6) - 13.13 Sheffield

A versatile campaigner overall, CRYSTAL CHICK (Trap 6, 13.13) put her strong-running style to good use when successful in handicap company three starts back, she hasn't been seen to best effect either start subsequently, including on her travels at Sunderland latest. The return to calmer waters rates an obvious plus back on home soil and in a handicap lacking depth, the daughter of Good News is fancied to plot her way through the field from halfway and come out on top.

Cuckoo Fund (Trap 4) - 16.14 Swindon

Swindon again play host to some quality open-race action this afternoon and having taken really well to the track in recent weeks CUCKOO FUND (Trap 4, 16.14) looks to hold sound claims of completing a quick-fire four-timer. Kevin Hutton's charge boasts a fine blend of early speed and stamina and he can soon be front rank from lid rise and add to his tally.