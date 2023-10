Nottingham - 18:41 - Back Kilara Volcano (Trap 6)

Kilara Volcano (T6) can score again. He slammed Waikiki Velvet in the stripes last week and should be hard to beat if in the same sort of form.

Nottingham - 20:21 - Back Swift Satisfy (Trap 4)

Swift Satisfy (T4) looks solid here. He's done little wrong in defeat of late and deserves a change of luck. This won't take much winning.

Nottingham - 20:52 - Back Glengar Bobble (Trap 3)

Glengar Bobble (T3) gets the vote in this stayers' event. She wasn't disgraced despite not getting a clear run of things last week and surely has races in her over this distance.