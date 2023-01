CONEY GEORGE (Trap 1, 16:04 Sheffield) lines up here on a losing run stretching back to October, but there have been clear signs he's ready to end the drought of late, not least when narrowly denied in higher grade on two of his last four starts. Usually slow into stride, the fact he's drawn inside a similarly moderate breaker who has been struggling to make an impact of late is an obvious plus and, having received some mercy from the grader, he's fancied to turn handy on the fence and come home best of all to get back on the scoreboard.

We switch to Nottingham this evening, kicking off with an A2 contest over the standard 500-metre trip where SOLERINO (Trap 2, 19:16 Nottingham) looks hold sound claims with a clear passage. A strong-running daughter of Droopys Sydney, her main obstacle may well be seizing a clear run early and, if doing so, we're confident none will be coming home stronger.

Our final selection this evening also comes at Nottingham, with GLEAM OF LOVE (Trap 4, 20:52 Nottingham) looking to hold strong claims of regaining the winning thread. Not seen to anything like best effect on her latest outing having been baulked early, the balance of her form reads particularly well in this field and, with sound claims of turning handy at the very least, she can turn the screw from the three-quarter point and prove too good for her rivals.