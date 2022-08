Our first selection at the Essex venue comes in an A5 over the standard 400-metre trip and the class-dropping WAIKIKI MYSTIC (Trap 6, 18:58 Romford) can capitalize on the grader's mercy. The daughter of Kinloch Brae has a decent strike rate for a mid-card grader and, whilst recent efforts have been mixed, in her defence she has met with trouble in running on each of her last two starts. Operating in a race lacking depth, she can turn handy and assert from halfway to get back on the scoreboard.

A pretty reliable top-grade operator at Romford, RIGHT JOE (Trap 6, 19:18 Romford) has been in good form in the higher grades of late, making it two wins from his last three starts with a battling display seven days ago. Boasting even better form earlier in the year, he lines up in an open race lacking a great deal of depth this evening and, with a good make up as the sole wide seed, he can turn handy at the very least and prove too strong for the opposition.

We remain in open company for our final selection in the Romford Friday Night 500 Maidens and GETOUTTAMYWAY (Trap 5, 20:17 Romford) looks a solid proposition to confirm the promise of his short-head second seven days ago. Progressive on home soil at Yarmouth, his style looks well suited to the demands of Romford and with further progress highly likely, he can trap best in the orange jacket and make every post a winning one.