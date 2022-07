Stunning Raven (Trap 5) - 19:41 Nottingham

Three slower starters on her inside means that Stunning Raven (T5) ought to get a good lead into this from likely front-runner Bethany (T3). This is a slight drop in class for the orange jacket who brings arguably the best recent form to the table and ought to have enough to hold off the likely strong-finishing Swift Main (T2).

Tubber Lane Rose (Trap 5) - 20:12 Nottingham

Handicaps aren't everyone's cup of tea, but a winning bet is a winning bet whatever the type of race and there looks to be a lot going for Tubber Lane Rose (T5). He's a faster starter than either of those boxed inside and outside of him and that ought to put him in prime position to give chase to the front three who haven't been given much rope by the grader. Tubber Lane Rose, on the other hand, finds himself faced with an easier task of late, and it will be disappointing if he can't take advantage of a good make-up.

Getouttamyway (Trap 5) - 20:17 Romford

There's a good case to be made for Getouttamyway (T5). It's possible that Alien Snogger (T6) will lead him to the first bend, but the selection is a fast-improving pup and the combination of fastest times and drop in grade should see him in front some time before the final bend.