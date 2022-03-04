Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Get with Greedy Punter at Romford

There's some good quality action at Romford this evening, including the opening heats of the Coral Golden Sprint and hopefully ICAALS ROCCO (Trap 3, 18:43 Romford) can get us off to a flyer in heat 1. The Towcester raider has built up an impressive strike rate around the Essex venue, battling well to add to his tally seven days ago. Capable of breaking quicker than he did on that occasion, he will face competition from kennelmate Russian Blake (Trap 6) from the get-go but we're hopeful Icaals Rocco can hold the inside line on the approach to the opening corner and maintain the gallop to come home in front.

Boasting a progressive, low-mileage profile in Ireland, EMERS ROMEO (Trap 4, 20:38 Romford) was slow initially to make an impact following his switch to these shores, struggling for consistency in sprint company late last year. However, the Central Park raider put it all together when landing a respective heat of the Romford 500 Friday Night Maidens seven days ago, taking up the running at the second bend and storming clear for a decisive success, recording a slick 24.00 in the process. A similar break should see him in front early doors once more and it would come as a disappointment where he not able to follow up.

Our final selection comes in a maiden open contest over the standard 400-metre trip and Seamus Cahill's GREEDY PUNTER (Trap 4, 21:12 Romford) is fancied to make a bold bid. Progressive at home track Hove having rattled off a graded hat-trick recently, he promises to have derived plenty from a recent C&D trial, not least given he came from a most unpromising position on the back of a moderate break. Capable of breaking much better, this isn't a strong open contest and all looks set fair for a very big run.