GAIL SOPRANO (Trap 6) - 20:21 Yarmouth

GAIL SOPRANO (Trap 6) can score again in the stripes in the 20:21 contest. He won in fine style on Saturday, clocking a time that should see him make an impact in A2s.

LONG TIME BID (Trap 1) - 20:36 Yarmouth

LONG TIME BID (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 20:36 race. She's had a good run, scoring twice in June, and had excuses last week.

GERMANIA JAXX (Trap 6) - 21:26 Yarmouth

GERMANIA JAXX (Trap 6) makes plenty of appeal in the 21:26 finale. She ran well back in this grade last week and shouldn't be long in winning again judged on that display.