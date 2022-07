Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 4) - 15.09 Newcastle

There's some quality open-race action over at Newcastle this afternoon and high-class operator COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 4, 15.09) can quickly make a winning return to action. The Sheffield track record holder had little go right on his last competitive start at Towcester in June but confirmed the fire still burns brightly with some slick C&D trials in recent weeks and, with one of his slick breaks, he can boss matters from lid rise.

Obedient Boy (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sunderland

OBEDEINT BOY (Trap 2, 19.26) arrives on a long losing run stretching back to May but that shouldn't detract from the fact his consistency is very hard to knock, arriving here having found only one too good on each of his last 3 starts in A3 company. Surprisingly eased a peg on the graded ladder, he may well have to settle in midfield behind some trail-blazing types early doors, but anything but reliant on an early lead, he can bide his time on the rails and power through from halfway to deservedly regain the winning thread.

Witton Survivor (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sunderland

We remain at Sunderland for our final smartplay selection and debutant winner WITTON SURVIVOR (Trap 4, 21.16) is expected to take a one-grade rise in his stride. A son of Laughill Blake, his most useful asset is his early pace, that he advertised to good effect 8 days ago. Very much the type to build on that effort, he looks the likely leader once more and he could well prove tough to peg back.