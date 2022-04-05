Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Galiv can race to Sheffield glory

Following his return to Sheffield from Pelaw Grange, FORTYFOUR GOALS (Trap 3, 18:19 Sheffield) has yet to get his head in front but did twice go close last month, showing his customary early dash before being reeled in late. Recent efforts haven't gone to plan but he lines up in an A6 lacking depth with sound claims of leading up and we're hopeful he can emerge as the first-bend leader and have enough in reserve to repel the challengers.

We step up in class for our second selection in the Owlerton Stadium Stayers over 660-metres with Barrie Draper's GLORY GAL (Trap 1, 19:26 Sheffield) fancied to resume winning ways. Successful over C&D on her penultimate start, her latest run is easily overlooked having been forced to check. Her draw in red looks a useful one and if breaking on terms, she can be expected to play a lead role.

We remain at Sheffield for our final selection, with high-class operator COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 3, 19:41 Sheffield) fancied to confirm the promise of another excellent display at home track Newcastle recently. Angela Harrison's charge finished runner-up on his sole previous start over Sheffield's 280-metre trip and he can stamp his class on proceedings in this field.