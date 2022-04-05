Grand National Tips

US Masters Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Galiv can race to Sheffield glory

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"We remain at Sheffield for our final selection, with high-class operator Coolavanny Galiv fancied to confirm the promise of another excellent display at home track Newcastle recently."

Following his return to Sheffield from Pelaw Grange, FORTYFOUR GOALS (Trap 3, 18:19 Sheffield) has yet to get his head in front but did twice go close last month, showing his customary early dash before being reeled in late. Recent efforts haven't gone to plan but he lines up in an A6 lacking depth with sound claims of leading up and we're hopeful he can emerge as the first-bend leader and have enough in reserve to repel the challengers.

We step up in class for our second selection in the Owlerton Stadium Stayers over 660-metres with Barrie Draper's GLORY GAL (Trap 1, 19:26 Sheffield) fancied to resume winning ways. Successful over C&D on her penultimate start, her latest run is easily overlooked having been forced to check. Her draw in red looks a useful one and if breaking on terms, she can be expected to play a lead role.

We remain at Sheffield for our final selection, with high-class operator COOLAVANNY GALIV (Trap 3, 19:41 Sheffield) fancied to confirm the promise of another excellent display at home track Newcastle recently. Angela Harrison's charge finished runner-up on his sole previous start over Sheffield's 280-metre trip and he can stamp his class on proceedings in this field.

Sheffield 5th Apr (OR 280m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 5 April, 7.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bad Alibi
2. Acomb Fatima
3. Coolavanny Galiv
4. Thatsuptoyou
5. Devon Royal
6. Sonic Emjay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays