Adams Spottydog (Trap 1) - 14:36 Sheffield

The youngster Adams Spottydog (T1) is fancied to double her career tally. A winner in this grade back in March, she highlighted her turn is imminent with back-to-back runner-up efforts in recent weeks, finding only a resurgent, subsequent winner too strong 10 days ago. There's a distinct possibility she can seize an early lead on the rails and a bold showing looks likely.

Active Future (Trap 3) - 17:37 Monmore

Active Future (T3) looks to hold good claims of getting back to winning ways. At her best when able to dictate matters, she was always on the back foot after missing the break last time. However, she holds good claims of seizing the lead if bringing her trapping boots to the party in a race lacking depth, and we're hopeful of a bold front-running bid.

Petite Hollie (Trap 5) - 17:54 Monmore

The downgraded Petite Hollie (T5) may well be the answer in this A9 over the standard 480-metre trip. It's fair to say the daughter of Laughill Blake holds no secrets from the grader but she's reliable enough in this grade (boasts a 25% strike rate) and, with a clear run, could prove too good for these rivals.