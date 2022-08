Pennys Lalun (Trap 5) - 16.43 Newcastle

PENNYS LALUN (Trap 5, 16.43) fancied to end a losing run stretching back to early July. A reliable operator in the middle grades, the March 20' whelp has run with credit in filling the runner-up spot on each of her last three starts, finding only improving younger rivals to strong on each occasion. A strong-running type at the 480m trip, she may well have to play second fiddle initially to fast trapping sorts but with sound claims on expected final time, she can turn handy and power home from the three-quarter point to deservedly resume winning ways.

Future Belle (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sunderland

FUTURE BELLE (Trap 2, 19.09) isn't known for her exploits early doors but she makes up for that with a strong-finishing kick, that she displayed when registering back-to-back wins in A7/6 company in August. Unable to feature in A5 class since, the grader's mercy has been noted this evening and, in a race lacking in unexposed sorts overall, she's fancied to bounce back to her best and account for this evening's rivals.

Minnies Mira (Trap 3) - 19.41 Sunderland

MINNIES MIRA (Trap 3, 19.41) is still in the infancy of her career as a November 20' whelp and made an immediate impact when scoring in A1 grade back in July, displaying a fine burst of early speed to score in a fast time. In truth, things haven't gone to plan since, a first-bend bump on the back of an uncharacteristic moderate break halting any further progress in top grade 7 days ago. Returned to the white jacket rates a plus for the youngster and, conveniently eased a peg on the graded ladder, we're hopeful the daughter of Bull Run Bolt can be seen in a much better light.