Bang On Harry (Trap 6) - 18:09 Romford

Bang On Harry (T6) has been making a good fist on the open-race scene of late and is fancied to utilise what looks a good make-up operating as the sole wide seed. He can supplement last week's facile C&D success in this sprint. A winner over four bends, he's looked more at home over two-bend trips of late and, with another good break, Nathan Hunt's charge should soon be handy and can assert off the opening bend to account for this evening's rivals. Bodell Frankie (T1) is expected to provide the forecast play.

Crossfield Lexi (Trap 2) - 18:43 Romford

Crossfield Lexi (T2) could well be ready to capitalise on this ease in class. Winless on these shores to date, her exploits over Towcester's tough 500-metre circuit have suggested this sort of test will be within reach. Yet to be seen to very best effect in a trio of spins over the 575-metre trip, Patrick Janssens' charge should have no excuses this evening and can show her true colours.

Droopys Good (Trap 4) - 20:38 Romford

The Coral Standard Trophy Final could well be decided at the boxes, and Droopys Good (T4) gets our vote to get it right and add further success to his tally. A smashing tracker with an excellent Romford record (five wins from six starts), he overcame early trouble-in-running to score in his respective heat seven days ago. Clearly in rude health at present, he can maintain his 100% record when operating in the black jacket.