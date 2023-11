ORANGE SYDNEY (Trap 1) - 18:43 Towcester

ORANGE SYDNEY (Trap 1) gets the vote in the 18:43 event. He's easily the best on the clock in this company and could be hard to peg back if breaking smartly for once on his first go in the red jacket.

APACHE BLAZE (Trap 4) - 19:18 Towcester

APACHE BLAZE (Trap 4) looks promising in the 19:18 sprint. He saw off his sister Apache Lady twice in trials and that one hasn't taken long to open her account. Crowding did for him when well backed a fortnight ago and there is more to come.

FREEWAY JET (Trap 2) - 20:38 Towcester

FREEWAY JET (Trap 2) can take the 20:38 sprint. He was keeping on well behind Mystic Seaport last week and can reverse the form and add to his six track victories.