Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Freedom Whiskey worth a shot at Nottingham

We kick off with some graded action, an A4 contest over the standard 500-metre trip, and Lynn Cook's youngster SWIFT NIKITA (Trap 4, 19:16 Nottingham) could well be the one to side with on the back of a pair of solid efforts in this grade in recent weeks. The April 20' youngster has improved on the sectional clock of late and with sound claims of leading up early doors, the daughter of Farloe Blitz is fancied to pass this test with further progress in the offing.

BELLMORE ROSSI (Trap 6, 19:51 Nottingham) has been quick to make an impact following his arrival at Nottingham, adding another A1 success to his tally when forging clear for a four-and-a-quarter-length success 11 days ago, dipping under the 30-second barrier in the process. A strong-running sort, he holds sound claims on the clock back at open class level and he can get handy by the first bend and turn the screw from halfway for further success.

The Arc Sprint Trophy is a quality contest featuring a host of high-class operators and we're hopeful FREEDOM WHISKEY (Trap 5, 21:11 Nottingham) can build on recent success at Newcastle two weeks ago and come out on top again. Tom Heilbron's charge brings some solid recent C&D form to the table previously and with a swift break he can add emerge victorious once more.