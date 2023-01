GOLDCASH DYSART (Trap 4, 17:03 Sheffield) has made a bright start to her Sheffield career in the low grades and is fancied to confirm the promise of her runner-up display behind another improver latest and come out on top. Boasting good early pace, the May 21' whelp doesn't face a rival of that calibre in this line up and, with another sub 4.40 break likely to see her turn front rank at the opening corner, we're hopeful she can maintain the gallop and hold off the staying types late in the day.

DUBH GASTA (Trap 4, 20:21 Nottingham) has made an excellent start following his switch to the Tom Heilbron kennel, quickly gaining compensation for a luckless effort when registering a second C&D success seven days ago. Crucially for a sprinter, he's proving a reliable proposition at the boxes, he holds sound claims on expected final time and he can again drive the first bend and enhance his impressive strike rate.

FREEDOM SPECIAL (Trap 2, 21:01 Yarmouth) hasn't tasted success for some time, but he's a very capable operator for connections and there have been better signs following a slip down the graded ladder of late, not least when coming home well to go down by three quarters of a length seven days ago. Proven at a much higher level (A1 winner in October), he's more than capable of making a splash in this field and, with a clear run, is fancied to prove the point.