Tabba Wood (Trap 5) - 18.36 Swindon

TABBA WOOD (T5) failed to justify strong support here last week, but having turned last, he did an awful lot of running to get within a head of the winner by the end. The strong feeling is that he's better than A3 Swindon class and he ought to be backed to gain compensation in the 18.36 contest.

Dundrum Frankie (Trap 2) - 19.26 Swindon

DUNDRUM FRANKIE (T2) was third in that aforementioned A3 contest last week, turning second and sticking pretty well to his task. The 19.26 contest doesn't look as strong a race for the grade and there's a very good chance he will lead up early this time, which will help his cause no end.

Byrneville Chris (Trap 4) - 19.41 Swindon

There's a range of abilities on show in the maiden Open at 19.41, and the upwardly-mobile greyhound BYRNEVILLE CHRIS (T4) could be the answer. He's had his issues out of the boxes but is lightly raced for a February '20 performer and was better than when scoring in A2 company a fortnight ago. On that evidence, he's the one to beat by some margin.