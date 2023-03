GERMANIA JAXX (Trap 6, 18:26 Yarmouth) holds no secrets from the grader, but the veteran has been a smashing servant to connections and could be up to adding to her tally this evening. Having gone close on two of her last three starts, she bumped into a fast winner for the grade on her latest outing seven days ago. Fancied to be front rank from lid rise, the ease into A7 company can only help her cause and we're hopeful of a bold showing.

A steadily progressive July 21' youngster, RAPIDO SHARK (Trap 5, 19:51 Yarmouth) turns out quickly following a career-best effort in defeat four days ago, encouragingly displaying greater stamina than previously when runner-up in this class of A6 four days ago. Boasting good early pace, a repeat in what rates a standard race for the grade should be enough to see the son of Laughil Blake emerge victorious.

Following a string of consistent efforts, FOYLE NEWS (Trap 6, 20:52 Yarmouth) gets the nod to come out on top. Holding a class edge on his rivals this evening judged on four-bend form, he unsurprisingly comes home strongly off the second bend over this trip andm with a clear run, can deservedly regain the winning thread.