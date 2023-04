SALEMS BEST (Trap 5) - 18:48 Harlow

SALEMS BEST (Trap 5) can strike again in the 18:48 sprint. He's been in fine form over both this trip and 415m, notching up a second win in three starts on Friday, and should be bang there at the finish.

FRONT MALI (Trap 4) - 19:44 Harlow

FRONT MALI (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 19:44 race. She's returned to Harlow at the top of her game, landing two similar events and just failing behind Broadway World on her last outing. She can see off her old rival tonight.

FOXWOOD SPARKY (Trap 5) - 21:18 Harlow

FOXWOOD SPARKY (Trap 5) looks ready to strike in the 21:18 contest. She's been working her way back to full fitness after a spell off the track, again showing plenty of dash on Saturday, and should be ready to fire now.