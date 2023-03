Loffas Azza (Trap 4) - 14:04 Sunderland

Following a short spell on the sidelines, Loffas Azza (T4) has returned in good heart, catching the eye on his penultimate start and not seen to anything like best effect last time having been in a lead position at the opening corner. Eased a peg on the graded ladder, today's affair is essentially lacking in unexposed sorts and the son of Droopys Noah can capitalise.

Rocking Expert (Trap 6) - 17:22 Sunderland

Having made a successful debut back in January, Rocking Expert (T6) has shown improved form in defeat subsequently and ran on well from an unpromising position to finish second in this grade nine days ago. A June '21 whelp with potential to do better still, that effort marked her down as one to be interested in and, with her make-up as the sole wide seed another plus, we're hopeful of a bold showing.

Footfield George (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield



Footfield George (T5) looks to hold sound claims in the Owlerton Stadium Maiden Stayers. An A1/A2 performer at home track Doncaster, he essentially lines up boasting a class edge on four-bend form against tonight's rivals and, despite lacking course knowledge, he can bide his time in the opening exchanges and bring his strong-running style into play from halfway to pass this test.