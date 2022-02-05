To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Politics Live Blog

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Focus on Camera Man

Greyhounds running
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"...the feeling remains that when he does get everything right he will win in this A3 grade."

Timeform on Camera Man

Swift Rail (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

A winner in this A8 grade last month, Swift Rail (T6) caught the eye here last week and, as the sole wide seed, a clear passage looks assured. Swift Rail is fancied to get it right this time.

Mothers Diva (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield

There's early pace either side of Mothers Diva (T2) so she will have to be clever to negotiate a path, but, that said, she still rates an appealing betting proposition. Back in this A3 grade last week she found only an explosive all-the-way winner too strong and was nicely clear of the rest. Mothers Diva has plenty of A2 form to call upon and a repeat of that latest effort may well suffice.

Camera Man (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Camera Man (T3) has yet to taste success from seven starts, but as an April '20 greyhound he has it all ahead of him and clearly possesses his share of ability having graded on at A2 level. The switch to the white jacket will suit as he's been edging to the middle and starting slowly in the main, and the feeling remains that when he does get everything right he will win in this A3 grade.

Sheffield 5th Feb (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 5 February, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Spice Age
2. Phoenix Cavani
3. Camera Man
4. Lightfoot Gaga
5. Inca Penny Black
6. Crossfield Daisy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays