Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Focus on Camera Man

Swift Rail (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

A winner in this A8 grade last month, Swift Rail (T6) caught the eye here last week and, as the sole wide seed, a clear passage looks assured. Swift Rail is fancied to get it right this time.

Mothers Diva (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield

There's early pace either side of Mothers Diva (T2) so she will have to be clever to negotiate a path, but, that said, she still rates an appealing betting proposition. Back in this A3 grade last week she found only an explosive all-the-way winner too strong and was nicely clear of the rest. Mothers Diva has plenty of A2 form to call upon and a repeat of that latest effort may well suffice.

Camera Man (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Camera Man (T3) has yet to taste success from seven starts, but as an April '20 greyhound he has it all ahead of him and clearly possesses his share of ability having graded on at A2 level. The switch to the white jacket will suit as he's been edging to the middle and starting slowly in the main, and the feeling remains that when he does get everything right he will win in this A3 grade.