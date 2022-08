Pennylane Spirit (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sunderland

Pennylane Spirit's (T6) losing run tempers enthusiasm to a degree, yet, having received a downgrade recently, there have been more encouraging signs from Paul Miller's charge of late who was runner-up on his penultimate start and was not beaten far after taking an early bump 10 days ago. Operating as the sole wide seed rates a plus this evening and, with sound claims on expected final time, he can get back to winning ways.

Frosty Morning (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sunderland

Another Paul Miller representative could well be the answer here in the shape of Frosty Morning (T6). She hasn't won since mid-June but has hardly been disgraced of late, and one of her better exits from the boxes could easily see the daughter of Laughill Bolt in front rank come the first bend. She can deservedly add to her tally.

Flossy Jane (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sunderland

Flossy Jane (T3) hasn't been seen to anything like best effect in recent outings and is worth siding with. At her best when able to dictate, two of her last three starts have been interrupted by bumping on the run up. However, a look at the sectionals indicate she's more than capable of stealing a march on this evening's rivals with one of her better breaks and, if doing so, she should prove tough to peg back.