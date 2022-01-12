Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Flaming Lass looks too hot to handle at Sunderland

Third in what looked a strong A1 at the beginning of last month, HEADFORD GORDON (Trap 4, 18:36 Sunderland) has made an immediate impact in sprint company since, landing a D2 on his penultimate start and far from disgraced having met with early crowding over 261-metres last time. Well worth another chance over four bends, the drop in to A2 company is another welcome boost and he can come out on top.

We remain at Sunderland for our second selection and, having recently met with a downgrade, HOT GOSSIP (Trap 6, 21:01 Sunderland) is fancied to capitalize. A steadily progressive sort during the second half of last year, the August 19' whelp fared well when runner-up in a pair of A2 contests in December. Tonight's affair is undoubtedly less demanding and, with a clear run, she can prove too good for this evening's opposition.

Our final selection is the low-mileage youngster FLAMING LASS (Trap 3, 21:16 Sunderland), who may well be up to shedding the maiden tag in this A3 contest. Never a threat on debut behind a fast winner for the grade in December, she has stepped up markedly to go close on each of her two subsequent outings, going down by a head to re-opposing Active Present latest. Capable of even better on the clock, the former may well be up to reversing those placings here and is fancied to emerge victorious.