Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Flame Wood too hot for rivals

Yarmouth - 18.14 - Back Chelms Otis (Trap 1)

CHELMS OTIS (Trap 1, 18.14) has yet to taste success in three starts since his switch to Yarmouth but that shouldn't detract from what have been some solid efforts in recent weeks, keeping on for third following a first bend bump behind a class dropper latest. Boasting form at a much higher level throughout last year, a better break can only aid his cause but he undoubtedly holds a class edge over most in this company and with a clear run, he should prove tough to contain.

Nottingham - 19.14 - Pennys Express (Trap 2)

We step up in class for our next selection over at Nottingham and with a recent effort easily overlooked, PENNYS EXPRESS (Trap 2) looks to hold excellent claims of landing the Arena Racing Company Super Stayers at 19.14. She showed a most impressive burst of pace mid-race when successful on her penultimate start and still unexposed granted this even greater test of stamina, all looks set fair for another big run.

Nottingham - 21.36 - Back Flame Wood (Trap 6)

Having built up an impressive record when campaigned at Suffolk Downs during the second half of last year, FLAME WOOD (Trap 6, 21.36) has been slow to gather momentum following the switch to Nottingham. However, with the grader having steadily relinquished his grip, there have been more encouraging signs of late, finding only one too good again seven days ago. Facing comfortably her most manageable assignment to date, she should be handy at the very least out wide and this looks a good chance for her to open her account at Colwick Park.