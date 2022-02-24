Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Find the Light at Perry Barr

On Tip Toes (Trap 1) - 18.41 Perry Barr

The first of three selections at Perry Barr comes in the A6 at 18.41, with ON TIP TOES (T1) fancied to regain the winning thread. A two-grade hike followed on the back of a decisive A7 win last month and he's endured a couple of rough races since. The make-up of this contest however looks ideal, with trap 2 Darybstown Jet likely to ease towards the middle.

Circle of Light (Trap 2) - 19.34 Perry Barr

CIRCLE OF LIGHT (T2) has yet to conclusively prove she stays 480m but there's definite scope at this level based on her winning sprint form last month. With modest starters either side of her in the 19.34 contest, a clear lead on the rails looks a formality and if she is to win over this trip, this looks to be her chance.

Havana Ebony (Trap 2) - 20.36 Perry Barr

HAVANA EBONY (T2) is more reliable than most out of the boxes and she looks an interesting proposition back in A5 company at 20.36. Following a couple of solid rather than spectacular efforts in A4 company this month, the grader has been fairly quick to put Havana Ebony back in A5 company and she's the one to beat on our figures.