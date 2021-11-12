Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Find Pearls at Nottingham

Tickity Elsa (Trap 3) - 18.51 Nottingham

The first of three evening selections at Nottingham comes in the A3 contest at 18.51, with TICKITY ELSA (T3) fancied to cash in on some lenient grading. She was just about better than ever when making most for a six-length romp a week ago having been punted into 5/4 and on that basis, the fact she stays in this grade is a huge plus. There's an unknown quantity on her outside in trap 4 but Tickity Elsa is likely to lead up and will clearly be a tough nut to crack.

Ferndale Pearl (Trap 6) - 19.41 Nottingham

Following back-to-back wins in this grade in September, FERNDALE PEARL (T6) has gone through a quiet patch, but the make-up of the 19.41 contests looks idea for a return to form. Ex-Sheffield runner Fiftyshadesofcon hasn't been running that well but may lead up from trap 5, but Ferndale Pearl should be afforded plenty of space out wide and she's just about the strongest stayer of these.

Haggswood Livvy (Trap 2) - 19.58 Nottingham

There won't be many quicker dogs to the first bend this evening than HAGGSWOOD LIVVY (T2) when she gets it right out of the boxes and even though this galloping track isn't a paradise for front runners, it is still an obvious advantage. A brace of wins in this grade last month also confirms she more than has it in her to dominate the 19.58 affair.