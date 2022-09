FINANCE (Trap 6) - 18:43 Towcester

FINANCE (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the 18:43 contest. He's been ticking over nicely and has another race like this in him when getting the breaks, the slight drop in class tonight a welcome boost for his prospects.

DRUMDOIT JEWEL (Trap 3) - 19:18 Towcester

DRUMDOIT JEWEL (Trap 3) looks well placed to score once more in the 19:18 sprint. She burst clear for a ready success in this jacket on Thursday and can strike again while the iron is hot.

YOUNG HENRY (Trap 5) - 20:38 Towcester

YOUNG HENRY (Trap 5) is set for more glory in the 20:38 race. He's had a good summer and ran well behind an in-form pair last week. This looks easier.