Monmore - 20:23 - Back Vixons Star (Trap 5)

Vixons Star (T5) could be the way to go here. He went close in an A2 a couple of runs back and was victorious on his last go in this grade as part of a four-timer in the summer.

Monmore - 20:43 - Back Winterfield Bob (Trap 5)

Winterfield Bob (T5) can come out on top in this sprint. He's been second six times since his last victory in July and met early trouble last week. This could be a good opening.

Monmore - 21:18 - Back Final Sydney (Trap 6)

Final Sydney (T6) looks promising and can take the finale. He showed plenty in trials and came clear easily from an A8-class rival when taking an A10 on Friday. He can go on improving.