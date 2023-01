Molly Maid (Trap 2) - 16:48 Hove

Having displayed a willing attitude to prevail last time, Molly Maid (T2) is fancied to follow up in top-grade sprint company. Not the best away on that occasion, she was forced to switch but was noted running on strongly to reel in the reopposing Insane Panther (T3) who benefited from the run of the race. Capable of a better break, we're hopeful Molly Maid will have too many gears for her rival in the red jacket and, if holding her position around the opening corner, can come home best of all to add to her tally.

Watermillvermont (Trap 6) - 19:51 Newcastle

Despite failing to land cramped odds last time, Watermillvermont (T6) gets our vote to confirm the promise of recent runs in a higher grade and end a losing run stretching back to October. Successful in A6 class on that occasion, the daughter of Droopys Nidge now finds herself operating in the basement grade of A8 and, well-housed as the sole wide seed, we're anticipating a bold showing.

El Figo (Trap 3) - 21:11 Newcastle

El Figo (T3) looks to hold sound claims of regaining the winning thread in this A4 contest over the standard 480-metre trip. El Figo, a March '21 whelp, wasn't seen to best effect on the back of an absence when third in this grade 10 days ago, always on the backfoot having stumbled early doors. It's possible he could seize an early lead and, with sound claims on expected final time, the son of Ice On Fire can prove a tough nut to crack.