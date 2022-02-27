Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fernando too Classy at Central Park

Highbury Hill (Trap 3) - 16.04 Kinsley

Kinsley's staying handicap final at 16.04 is a really intriguing affair on paper and HIGHBURY HILL (Trap 3) may well be up to utilising what looks an excellent make up and come out on top. An inside runner, he ran well to finish runner-up in the heats from the orange jacket 2 weeks ago, coming home well to finish second. The son of Ballymac Vic should find both those ahead of him moving wide early doors and if getting loose off the second bend, we're hopeful he can hold off the challengers late on and resume winning ways.

Balltadhg Peg (Trap 6) - 17.03 Kinsley

We remain at Kinsley for our second selection at 17.03 an A3 contest over the standard 462-metre trip and Bev Heaton's BALLTADHG PEG (Trap 6) is fancied to confirm the promise of recent runs and come out on top. A strong-running sort, he was noted doing good late work to finish runner-up last time, that despite being forced to check at the first bend. The switch to the stripe jacket may not be a hindrance either and with a clear passage, he can come home best off all to reel in the pace-setters off the last bend.

Classy Fernando (Trap 5) - 19.36 Central Park

We head over to Central Park for our final selection at 19.36 with youngster CLASSY FERNANDO (Trap 5) fancied to regain the winning thread. Recent exploits read well in the context of this evening's event and with further progress not ruled out as an April 20' whelp, he's fancied to turn handy out wide and assume control from the halfway point.