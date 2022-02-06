Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fernando should be too Classy

Kinielty Clever (Trap 4) - 18.28 Central Park

KINIELTY CLEVER (T4) changed kennels after turning an A5 contest at Central Park into a one-sided affair last month and on the back of a two-grade rise, she could never land a blow last week. She's quickly dropped one rung and as the least-exposed runner in the 18.28 contest with a vacant trap on her inside, everything looks in place for a return to winning ways.

Classy Fernando (Trap 6) - 18.58 Central Park

CLASSY FERNANDO (T6) has been knocking on the door in A4 company at Central Park of late, runner-up on her last two starts and the 18.58 looks a great chance for her to go one better. The make-up of the race is ideal as the sole-wide seed and on our early sectionals, Classy Fernando ought to be ahead at the first bend.

Feora Lottie (Trap 6) - 21.28 Central Park

Similar draw/early pace sentiments apply in the concluding race at 21.28. with FEORA LOTTIE (T6) fancied to make all. A third-place effort in a stronger-looking race than this last week despite a touch of crowding confirms Feora Lottie is in great nick and with an inexperienced middle runner on her inside, she ought not to suffer the same fate this time.