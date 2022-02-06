To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fernando should be too Classy

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"The make-up of the race is ideal as the sole-wide seed and on our early sectionals..."

Kinielty Clever (Trap 4) - 18.28 Central Park

KINIELTY CLEVER (T4) changed kennels after turning an A5 contest at Central Park into a one-sided affair last month and on the back of a two-grade rise, she could never land a blow last week. She's quickly dropped one rung and as the least-exposed runner in the 18.28 contest with a vacant trap on her inside, everything looks in place for a return to winning ways.

Classy Fernando (Trap 6) - 18.58 Central Park

CLASSY FERNANDO (T6) has been knocking on the door in A4 company at Central Park of late, runner-up on her last two starts and the 18.58 looks a great chance for her to go one better. The make-up of the race is ideal as the sole-wide seed and on our early sectionals, Classy Fernando ought to be ahead at the first bend.

Feora Lottie (Trap 6) - 21.28 Central Park

Similar draw/early pace sentiments apply in the concluding race at 21.28. with FEORA LOTTIE (T6) fancied to make all. A third-place effort in a stronger-looking race than this last week despite a touch of crowding confirms Feora Lottie is in great nick and with an inexperienced middle runner on her inside, she ought not to suffer the same fate this time.

